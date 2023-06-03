Nottingham Forest working towards agreement with Atletico Madrid over Renan Lodi deal

Atletico Madrid could be in line to bring in significant funds this summer. Joao Felix is expected to depart, although a deal with Chelsea is off, meaning that his loan deal will not become permanent.

Another Atletico player whose loan deal could be made permanent is Renan Lodi. The Brazilian spent the 2022/23 campaign at Nottingham Forest, and he helped them survive relegation to stay in the Premier League.

Atletico and Forest had agreed a €30m buy option, although that expired at the end of March. However, NottinghamshireLive have reported that both clubs are in the process of renegotiating a deal, at a lower price, that would see Lodi head to England on a permanent basis.

Lodi has no future at Atletico Madrid, and they are already in the process of replacing him, with talks having been opened to sign Raphael Guerreiro, who is leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the month when his contract expires.