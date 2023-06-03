Kylian Mbappe confirms PSG stay in 2024

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he will be staying at Paris Saint-Germain for the 2023/24 season.

Mbappe faces a crucial decision over his PSG future in the coming weeks after defending his Ligue 1 title and Golden Boot awards in the campaign run-in.

The France captain is contracted at the Parc des Princes until June 2024, with a clause to extend to 2025, if he choses to do so.

The extension option must be activated before the start of July, amid speculation he could leave on a free transfer, if he wants a new challenge.

Despite speculation of Real Madrid considering a huge offer for him in the coming weeks, Mbappe has insisted he will remain in Paris, at least for another 12 months.

“I still have a contract and I’m here to play. The club does what it can and I’ll be satisfied with what the club do. The rest is none of my business”, as per reports from Marca.

Kylian Mbappé: "Staying at PSG next season? Yes, I will be in Paris. I still have a year left on my contract and the club is doing everything possible to get stronger, so I will be very happy with it." pic.twitter.com/1eaDrApN60 — Madrid Universal (@MadridUniversal) June 3, 2023

Real Madrid will continue to monitor Mbappe’s situation, with the growing sense of Los Blancos being happy to wait until 2024, to push for a free transfer.

PSG will look to open talks on Mbappe’s extension clause in the coming weeks when he returns from international duty with France.