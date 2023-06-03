Jordi Alba attracting interest from Italy and Portugal

Jordi Alba could be quickly snapped by a new club when he leaves Barcelona this month.

The Spanish international has confirmed he will leave the Camp Nou at the end of the 2022/23 season, after racking up an incredible haul of six La Liga titles, in 11 seasons.

Alba’s departure marks the end of an era in Catalonia with captain Sergio Busquets also bringing down the curtain his his La Blaugrana career.

The duo are not expected to retire, with Busquets tipped for a move to the USA, but Alba is keen on staying in Europe in 2023.

Alba will not feature in Barcelona’s final game of the season, against Celta Vigo, and he is expected to confirm his next step in the coming days.

As per reports from Marca, Serie A side, and Champions League finalists, Inter Milan are interested in a move, alongside Portuguese giants Benfica.

Both teams are willing to offer a one year contract but Alba will push for a two year commitment.