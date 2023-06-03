Imanol Alguacil to rely on heavyweights against Sevilla despite Champions League qualification being sewn up

Last weekend, Real Sociedad secured Champions League qualification for the first time in over a decade. Despite their loss to Atletico Madrid, Villarreal’s defeat to Rayo Vallecano ensured that La Real could not be caught in fourth place.

It has been a sensational season for La Real, and head coach Imanol Alguacil has relied on a core group of players to get them to where they are.

Despite having nothing to play for in their final match of the season against Sevilla on Sunday, Alguacil has confirmed (via MD) that he will not utilise fringe players for the match at the Estadio Anoeta.

“I would like to (rotate the squad), but I can’t. I’m thinking only about tomorrow’s game. I can’t betray myself, or the players, or the fans, or the competition. We know there will be a component of enjoyment, but I must prepare it in the best possible way to win it.”

Asier Illaramendi will play his final game for Real Sociedad, who are without David Silva and Umar Sadiq as they look to end their excellent season on a high against the new Europa League champions.