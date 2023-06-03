Ilkay Gundogan drops transfer hint as Manchester City clinch FA Cup glory

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan has offered an update on his potential future plans this summer.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a free transfer move for the German international as part of a squad rebuild at the La Liga champions.

Gundogan has consistently stated his preference is to wait until the season is completed, as City push for a possible trophy treble, with a decision not expected until mid-June.

Talks will be stepped up after City’s Champions League final with Inter Milan on June 10, and the 32-year-old faces a key call on his future.

However, after inspiring City to a 2-1 FA Cup final win over arch rivals Manchester United, Gundogan confirmed his future remains unresolved.

“I don’t need these kind of days to feel appreciated and special at this club”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

“I know that, and that’s why I have been here for seven years. Nothing is decided yet, we will see what will happen.”

City are rumoured to be ready to offer Gundogan a 12-month extension at the Etihad Stadium, but Barcelona could offer two years, with Arsenal also angling for a possible deal.