Fabrizo Romano offers Sergio Ramos update as PSG exit confirmed

Sergio Ramos will be on the hunt for a new club next month after Paris Saint-Germain confirmed his release.

Ramos will join the departing Lionel Messi in leaving the Parc des Princes on a free transfer with the pair ending two seasons in the French capital.

Despite Ramos’ return to form and fitness since the start of 2023, PSG have previously hinted against offering the veteran defender a contract renewal.

Le Paris Saint-Germain se réjouit d’avoir vu @SergioRamos défendre ses couleurs avec une telle détermination et lui souhaite très sincèrement le meilleur pour la suite de sa carrière. #MerciRamos 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/HFSR0kS4W8 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) June 2, 2023

Messi’s next move will be a huge source of speculation with the Argentinian rumoured to be picking between offers from Saudi Arabia and the USA.

Ramos is unlikely to return to Spain, with no offers on the table for the 37-year-old, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims he will make a move to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi league clubs have already started to approach Sergio Ramos in the recent weeks, while he was still discussing his contract at PSG. ⚪️🇸🇦 #transfers Ramos will decide his future soon with his family. It’s still open. pic.twitter.com/LdqO09Pfpr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2023

If Ramos accepts an offer to play the final years of his career in the Middle East, he could link up with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, with Al Nassr interested in a move.