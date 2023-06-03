Diego Simeone confirms that Atletico Madrid will not be overly active in the transfer market this summer

Following their excellent season half of the season, which has seen them close right up to Real Madrid in the LaLiga table, Atletico Madrid will hope to build of this as they go forward into next season.

That would include strengthening effectively in this summer’s transfer window, and they have already been linked with several players. Caglar Soyuncu will join from Leicester City, while a new left back appears to be on the agenda, as well as possible move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

However, Diego Simeone has confirmed, during his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s final match of the season against Villarreal (via MD), that Atletico won’t be very active in the transfer market.

“We have a general plan to focus on what we have been doing well in these last six months. We are finishing a season where the team has shown personality, on top of collective work to defend and attack.

“We are not going to change much, from what we have to what is going to come. Hopefully what comes will help us to take another step in the right direction, which we have done in the last six months.”

Atletico Madrid are looking to be smart this summer, and they feel that mass change is not required ahead of next season. Looking at their form over the last few months, it’s hard to disagree with that sentiment.