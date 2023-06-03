Christian Falk explains the reasons behind Borussia Dortmund lowering their asking price for Jude Bellingham

It is only a matter of time before Jude Bellingham becomes a Real Madrid player. Personal terms have already been agreed, with the final hurdle being a fee agreement with Borussia Dortmund.

However, that is not expected to be a problem, which is a change from the last few weeks, when it was reported that Dortmund were holding out for €150m, which would have been their record sale.

Real Madrid were not prepared to match this valuation, which threatened to curtail a deal. However, Dortmund are now prepared to agree a fee of €120m, as Christian Falk has told CaughtOffside the reasons for this.

“The hoped-for €150m will not be there because Bellingham only has two years of his contract remaining. Discussions between all parties are respectful. Real Madrid and Dortmund have very good relations.

“In addition: Bellingham, who missed the last few games with knee problems, could be operated on in the near future.”

Real Madrid will be delightful to finally secure the signing of Bellingham, although they will surely be worried about his knee problems.