Casemiro “wouldn’t be surprised” if Vinicius Junior decided to leave Real Madrid

On the pitch, it has been a brilliant season for Vinicius Junior, who has taken over Karim Benzema’s mantle to become Real Madrid’s talisman. However, off of it, he has had to deal with numerous incidents of racist abuse.

The situation came to a head during Real Madrid’s visit to Valencia last month, with Vinicius angrily pointing out a fan that had racially abused him during the match.

Since then, many people have called on LaLiga to take more action regarding incidents of abuse against players, and former Real Madrid star Casemiro is the latest to do so, as per TNTSports Brazil (via MD).

“It bothers us that there are people still like that. It is not the first time that Vinicius has complained, he complains a lot. I think LaLiga has to take action, because they can’t lose a player like that.”

Given the abuse that Vinicius has received from rival supporters this season, Casemiro also admitted that he would not be surprised to see his fellow countryman leave Real Madrid.

“I’m glad he’s at Real Madrid, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he wanted to leave, if he wanted to do other things.”

Currently, Vinicius has no plans to leave Real Madrid, which is very good news for Madridistas, as the 22-year-old is quickly becoming one of the best players in world football.