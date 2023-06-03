Carlo Ancelotti admits that Real Madrid’s squad will look “very different” next season

Real Madrid could be set for their busiest transfer window for several seasons, with several signings being lined up by Florentino Perez.

Jude Bellingham is very close to signing, with the final sticking point being a fee agreement with Borussia Dortmund, although that is set to be finalised over the next couple of weeks. Fran Garcia will also join from Rayo Vallecano to reinforce the left back position.

Harry Kane, Roberto Firmino and Benjamin Pavard have all been linked in the last few days, and Carlo Ancelotti, speaking ahead of Sunday’s final match of the season against Athletic Club (via Relevo), admitted that his squad could see a lot of change this summer.

“What I know is that next season’s squad is going to be very competitive. The Real Madrid squad always is. It’s going to be a very different squad, but it’s going to be competitive, no matter what.”

As well as incomings, there is also set to be a number of departures, with Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz, Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez all heading towards the door, although Real Madrid want to retain the latter two.