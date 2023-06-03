Atletico Madrid leading the race to sign Raphael Guerreiro this summer

With Reinildo Mandava a long-term casualty, and Yannick Carrasco’s future far from certain, Atletico Madrid are expected to be on the lookout for a new left back this summer.

They appear to have settled on Raphael Guerreiro. The Portuguese will leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer, with his contract expiring at the end of this month.

Guerreiro had an excellent season with Dortmund, as they narrowly missed out on securing their first Bundesliga title since 2012. Bayern Munich won it instead, and Fabrizio Romano has reported that they, along with Atletico, are leading the lead to sign the 29-year-old.

Guerreiro would fit very well in Diego Simeone’s 5-3-2 system, which has seen Atletico’s fortunes take a massive upturn over the last few months. However, with Bayern interested, it will be a difficult operation to pull off.

The advantage that Atletico Madrid have is that they are likely to be able offer Guerreiro regular first tea, football, which would not be guaranteed at Bayern, who already have Alphonso Davies on their books.