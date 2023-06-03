Analysis: Why a move for Serge Gnabry makes no sense for Barcelona and Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona are expected to have a very busy transfer window this summer, as Mateu Alemany and Deco look to secure sufficient reinforcements for Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad ahead of next season.

Although they cannot offer any contracts until LaLiga approve their viability plan, which the club hopes will happen over the next few days, plans are being put in place to sign players, including Lionel Messi, Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez, who would all arrive as free agents.

Barcelona’s financial situation means that they are looking to prioritise free deals, although there is a possibility that they can look to pay transfer fees, and they could look to do so with Serge Gnabry.

According to Sport, Bayern Munich have put Gnabry up for sale, and Xavi is reportedly a big fan of the German international winger, who has fallen down the pecking order under new head coach Thomas Tuchel.

However, despite Xavi’s interest, Barcelona are not actively looking to make a move for Gnabry, which is a very wise idea for a number of reasons.

Firstly, despite Bayern’s intention to sell, they are likely to be looking for a relatively large fee, which given Barcelona’s financial struggles, is unlikely to be possible. For a 27-year-old, it would not be sensible business for the LaLiga champions.

Secondly, Gnabry’s natural position is on the right wing, and this is probably the last area of the pitch that Barcelona need to strengthen in. Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha are nailed-on players there, while Ferran Torres is also an option, although he could be on his way out this summer.

Nevertheless, Dembele and Raphinha are two excellent options for Barcelona, and both have shown their worth at various stages of the season. It is the most comfortable area of Xavi’s squad, and it certainly doesn’t need to be reinforced.

There is no doubt that Gnabry is an excellent player, although he has struggled at Bayern this summer. There will be several clubs across Europe that will be looking to sign him, and all of them will be more suited to signing him than Barcelona.

If Barcelona are going to spend money this summer, Vitor Roque will be the best option to do so. A backup to Robert Lewandowski is required, following the departure of Memphis Depay in January, and the Brazilian teenager can look to become a regular starter over the next few seasons, once the Pole comes towards the end of his career.