Alexia Putellas: Champions League is Barcelona’s reward for ‘hard season’

Barcelona Femeni captain Alexia Putellas hailed the resilience of her teammates as they clinched the 2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League title.

Putellas continued her staggered return to action with a late substitute appearance in the 3-2 final win over German giants VfL Wolfsburg.

The Spanish international scored as Barcelona won their first Champions League title in 2021, and again as they lost the 2022 final, in contrasting fortunes for her on the biggest stage.

A 3-2 final win in Eindhoven secured a treble for the Catalans on the back of winning the Liga F title and the Supercopa de Espana.

A demanding campaign ended in glory for Barcelona and Putellas, and the 29-year-old claimed it was deserved for her team.

“It has been a hard year, but it has been worth it, just for this”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“I have experienced it with a little suffering, watching from the bench, but in the second half we saw the reaction of the team.

“We reacted like a mature team and we knew how to turn the game around, which in a Champions League final, is very difficult.”

Putellas will now wait to see if she is selected in Spain’s squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Her return to fitness remains on track and Jorge Vilda will confirm his final squad in the coming days.

Images via Getty Images