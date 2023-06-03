Al Hilal planning to announce Lionel Messi signing next week – report

Lionel Messi’s future has been the subject of intense speculation, with the Argentine set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this month when his contract expires.

It has already been announced that Messi will not sign a new deal, meaning that he would become a free agent. This has garnered Barcelona’s interest, as they would not need to pay a transfer fee to sign their former star.

However, Barcelona cannot offer Messi a contract at the moment, as they await LaLiga’s approval of their viability plan. With the situation dragging on, both parties are becoming increasingly frustrated.

Barcelona aren’t the only side in for Messi, with Al Hilal having submitted a mammoth contract offer to sign the 35-year-old. According to Sport, the Saudi club are preparing to announce Messi’s arrival on Tuesday (06/06), although they have yet to finalise a deal yet.

Messi is keen to sort out his future in the very near future, and as Barcelona continue to wait on news regarding their viability plan, they risk missing out on signing Messi, despite both parties wanting a deal to happen.