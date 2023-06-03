Al Hilal ‘confirm’ Lionel Messi announcement date

Lionel Messi’s new club could be confirmed next week following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG formally announced Messi would leave the club, after two years in Paris, ahead of their final game of the 2022/23 season.

Messi signed off at the Parc des Princes with a 3-2 defeat to Clermont with sections of the home fans booing him before and after the match.

The Argentinian was expected to wait until mid-June to confirm his next step but that could be settled sooner.

Barcelona’s hopes of bringing him back the Camp Nou appear to be fading despite their previous confidence of securing a comeback deal.

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have made a two year contract offer to Messi’s representatives and the agreement could be completed within days.

As per reports from Diario AS, Al Hilal are prepared to announce Messi as their player on June 6, prior to the 35-year-old departing on a family holiday later this month.