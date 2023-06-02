Xavi Hernandez reveals hitch holding up his contract renewal with Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has made it clear that there will be no issues with him signing a new contract at the club, but has explained why the deal is not done yet.

After winning La Liga and the Spanish Supercup, Xavi continues to take Barcelona on an upward trajectory, and President Joan Laporta is understandably keen to continue with him at the helm.

Xavi told MD, that Laporta offered him a new contract before that though, after their worst defeat of the season (4-0 to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey).

“Well, that’s not going to be a problem, I’ve already said many times, I’m never going to be a problem for the club. I think the president has made an honourable gesture, the president is very generous, he is a very generous guy, he is an guy who is also very close to us, to the staff and grateful, grateful, first that he signed me, that he signed me gave confidence and then when things have not gone so well.”

“That confidence was redoubled and that means a lot to me and to the staff, the gesture he made when we lost the Cup semi-final 0-4 against Madrid at home. He came and told me I want you to renew, I want you to be the coach of my entire mandate. I am grateful and we are working on it, I think that sooner rather than later we will agree.”

He also revealed that a deal was not far from being done.

“Practically, we need to meet two, three times and no more, but there will be no problem.”

Yet Xavi did admit that money was the problem.

“Yes, yes, the issue is a bit to do with valuation, especially the staff.”

There will be no problem with me, with the staff above all, because in the end they do a very important and vital job for the good of the team and the club, and nothing more. There will be no debate or issue, the renewal will come shortly.”

Xavi’s coaching staff are a relatively inexperienced team, the majority of which are of similar age to him, and were with him during his spell at Al-Sadd. His patronage of his staff, less heralded names, will no doubt only draw the technical staff even closer though, which is probably of more value to Xavi than extra money he might receive himself.