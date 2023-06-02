WATCH: CNN speaks to Football España on Karim Benzema, Jose Mourinho and Lionel Messi

Following a chaotic week in Spanish football with a number of major departures – and one potential arrival – being rumoured around Spain, Football España spoke to CNN Sports in order to break down the current situations for Jose Mourinho, Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi.

Roma manager Mourinho went down in a blaze of rage against Sevilla in the Europa League final, and his responses in the post-match press conference fuelled speculation that he might not be in the Italian capital next season.

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema has been the centre of attention all week in the Spanish capital, following significant rumours claiming he might leave Los Blancos at the end of the season. At least before he spoke to the press himself.

And Lionel Messi is never too far from the spotlight either. With his future also in the air, Football España dialled in from Madrid to explain how the land lies.

Images courtesy of CNN