Valencia shareholders launch legal complaint against Carlo Ancelotti for racism remarks

Valencia shareholders from the organisation APAVCF (Association of Small Shareholders Valencia Club de Futbol) have launched a legal complaint against Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti for his remarks following the recent clash between the two clubs.

During a press conference that occurred in the aftermath of Valencia’s 1-0 win, which involved racial abuse towards Vinicius Junior and his subsequent sending off, Ancelotti claimed that ‘the whole stadium was singing ‘monkey’ at Vinicius’. It was a statement Ancelotti later retracted, apologising in a press conference two days later.

However as per MD, APAVCF feel his remarks were difamatory, and have submitted a legal complaint for the following.

‘Tagging an entire stadium with 46,002 spectators as racists’ and ‘transmitting false accusations, possibly intentionally, and as a consequence of them Valencia C.F. has had its image damaged, as well as that of its fans and shareholders.”

They highlight various comments which came from Ancelotti during the press conference.

‘The environment is racist’; ‘the whole stadium has shouted monkey, monkey, monkey at him’; ‘It was not a person who has gone crazy, here a stadium has gone crazy’; and ‘I have never seen a whole stadium make racist insults.’

Valencia have fought hard against both punishment and the characterisation of the club in the media, having a five-game stand ban reduced to three. It is not yet clear whether APAVCF will pursue damages.