Son of Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira to be investigated as part of ‘Caso Negreira’

The infamous ‘Caso Negreira‘ has entered a new phase, after Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira’s son, Javier Enriquez Romero, was admitted into the investigation.

According to Marca, the investigation into payments of around €7m from Barcelona to former Vice-President of the Referees Committee, Enriquez Negreira, will now include his son.

Enriquez Romero is now under investigation for money laundering during the period in which he and his father worked for Barcelona (2001-2018).

The investigation has now been widened too, with the events being investigated stretching from 2001 to the present day. Previously the case had been halted at 2018 when the relationship between Barcelona and Enriquez Negreira.

Previously it has been reported as part of Caso Negreira that Negreira had taken out large amounts of cash at various points during his employment with Barcelona, with the investigation as of yet unable to ascertain the destination of that cash.

It remains to be seen how this will affect the case. Enriquez Romero will now be called to testify in the case though in relation to payments received from Barcelona.