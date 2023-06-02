Six fans detained in Mallorca for hate crimes against Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and Javier Tebas

Further arrests have been made by Spanish police in connection to hate crimes against Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

According to UH Mallorca, via Marca, six ‘fans’ have been arrested for posters and chants directed towards the Brazilian and La Liga President Javier Tebas. The incidents occurred ahead of a match between Valencia and Real Mallorca after Vinicius was abused at Mestalla just three days before.

In the lead up to the fixture, fans were seen with signs saying ‘Vinicius, trash. Your skin has no cure’ and ‘F*** the league, Tebas die’. Those were then accompanied by chants from those fans.

This is the latest in an increased effort from La Liga and the police to identify and arrest discriminatory fans, characterised by the arrests of Atletico Madrid fans for the hanging of a Vinicius mannequin, and then those that abused him at Mestalla.

However there has also been no culprits identified for an anti-semitic poster outside the Santiago Bernabeu.