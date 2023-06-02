Sevilla President Jose Castro confirms contract offer for Jose Luis Mendilibar after European triumph

Sevilla will offer Europa League winning-coach Jose Luis Mendilibar a new contract.

The 62-year-old Basque manager arrived with the task of rescuing Sevilla from the relegation battle in late March, with the side two points above the drop zone.

With one game to go, Mendilibar has Los Nervionenses ten points clear of relegation, and one point from a European place, having guided Sevilla past Manchester United, Juventus and Roma to their seventh Europa League title.

Both President Jose Castro and Sporting Director Monchi had refused to discuss Mendilibar’s future until now, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

However, as per Marca, Castro announced that there would be talks over a new deal during the title celebrations.

“For weeks the media have been asking why we have not renewed Jose Luis. This news was reserved for you, the Sevilla fans, who have carried us with your wings to this Europa League. We have offered him a new contract… Viva Sevilla!”

The unassuming Mendilibar had stated he would be delighted with things whether they renewed him or not, but will surely be unable to refuse the temptation of taking charge of his first Champions League campaign next season. The response he has had from both players and fans in such a short amount of time have no doubt been crucial in altering Sevilla’s plans ahead of the coming year.