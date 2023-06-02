Roma and Jose Mourinho facing disciplinary action following foul-mouthed Europa League final

Roma boss Jose Mourinho could be facing action from UEFA following his conduct during the Europa League final in their defeat Sevilla.

The former Real Madrid coach may face a sanction for abusive language towards referee Anthony Taylor during and after the game. He was caught on camera in the car park after the match to hurl abuse at Taylor for what he felt were biased decisions against his side.

Roma themselves may also be punished for the behaviour of their fans, which saw their section of the stands throw objects onto the pitch and light pyrotechnics, as per MD.

Sevilla could also face some action after their fans made it on the pitch following Gonzalo Montiel’s winning penalty during the shoot-out.

This is so so worrying to see and we hope Anthony and his family are ok.

This is why we believe organisations like the @LMA_Managers and the @PFA as well as the @WeAreTheFSA need to come out and condemn such behaviour in this country. Mangers comments and players behaviour… pic.twitter.com/FiXUOfYWCC — Refsupportuk (@refsupportuk) June 1, 2023

Mourinho’s abuse could be used as an example by UEFA. As Taylor and his partner left Budapest at the airport, he was faced with more abuse from Roma fans, and physical intimidation, includig chairs being thrown at the referee. While Mourinho is clearly not responsible for their actions, his behaviour does have an influence on fans.

Image via Odd ANDERSEN / AFP