Real Madrid settle on Chelsea forward for summer reinforcement plan

Real Madrid are finalising their plans for the summer as they look to strenghten again, and Los Blancos will pursue one of Chelsea’s bloated attacking squad.

Los Blancos are looking at adding to their forward line this summer, with an acknowledged need for a back-up forward and a replacement for the departing Marco Asensio. Depending on how Karim Benzema proceeds with his future, Los Blancos will also need to enter the market to bring in a star forward too.

However they have decided to go after Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz, as per Relevo. The 23-year-old German has been somewhat underwhelming since moving to Chelsea for €80m, scoring 9 goals and assisting once in his 47 games this season.

Regardless of what happens with Benzema, who Relevo assure will be replaced by Kane if at all possible, Havertz is one of their targets. Los Blancos feel that despite his numbers, his technical ability would fit well, and he is versatile enough to occupy different positions in the Real Madrid attack.

Havertz has two years remaining on his Chelsea deal, but Real Madrid feel they may be able to prise him away from a Chelsea squad which Mauricio Pochettino will no doubt try to slim down this summer.

If Havertz were to arrive, he would perhaps have to be content with a secondary role. Currently there are few arguments to replace any of the front line with him, and as Asensio and previously Isco has discovered, there is no natural space for a number 10 at Real Madrid currently.