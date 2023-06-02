Napoli in talks with second Spanish manager in order to replace Luciano Spalletti

Napoli are on the hunt for a new manager to take over their Scudetto-winning side, after Luciano Spalletti decided to take a sabbatical. It appears President Aurelio de Laurentiis has his focus on the Iberian Peninsula.

De Laurentiis admitted that he had spoken to former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique about the position, but the Asturian had rejected his advances in order to favour a job elsewhere.

Now according to Cadena Cope, former Athletic Club, Villarreal, Valencia and Sevilla manager Marcelino Garcia Toral is on his agenda. Departing Marseille manager Igor Tudor is now in the frame for the job too, as negotiations continue without an agreement.

Marcelino left Athletic Club last season, after finishing 9th and taking Los Leones to the Copa del Rey final, as well as winning the Spanish Supercup. He was expected to replace Luis Enrique after the World Cup, before a late turn saw Luis de la Fuente appointed.

Known for his intense work-rate and high pressing system, Marcelino’s style of play is just as much from the German school of football as it is the Spanish. Almost universally over the last decade he has enjoyed success wherever he has been though, with troughs alongside the peaks too.