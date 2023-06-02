Inter Miami considering former Barcelona manager as part of further efforts to recruit Lionel Messi

Inter Miami are one of three clear options that Lionel Messi has on the table for his future this summer, and David Beckham’s franchise may factor Messi’s potential arrival into the decision on who to appoint as their next manager.

Messi reportedly has an offer from Saudi Arabia, and does have interest from Barcelona but not an offer from the club as they look for approval from La Liga before trying to sign players. Meanwhile Sport claim that Inter Miami have offered Messi €50m over the course of four seasons.

Recently sacking manager Phil Neville due to poor results, they may look to bring in a familiar face for Messi too. He coincided with Gerardo Martino at both Barcelona and Argentina in the past, with the two seemingly sharing a good relationship. ‘Tata’ was most recently in charge of Mexico, but left after being unable to guide El Tri past the group stage.

Having Martino in place would mean Messi was coming into a more comfortable dressing room in Major League Soccer, knowing what to expect from his compatriot.

Inter Miami’s big sell to Lionel Messi is that he could enjoy an excellent lifestyle in Miami, where he already has property, if he is to leave Europe. While Saudi Arabia will offer the most money of any of the three options, Messi is thought to prefer Barcelona and Miami as locations.