Girona star linked with Atletico Madrid in talks over a new deal

Girona have enjoyed a fine campaign thus far, and as they head into their last game against Osasuna, they have the chance to leapfrog their opponents and secure a Europa Conference League spot for next season.

Given their target at the start of the campaign was merely to avoid relegation, it has been a roaring success. A major part of that success has been Aleix Garcia, who has competed with the very best in his position in La Liga this season.

Garcia is out of contract next summer, and has been linked to the likes of Atletico Madrid, but he has confirmed to the Penya Alex Granell (as carried by MD) that he is in talks over a new deal with Girona.

“Yes, it is clear that his [Michel] continuity is important to me, but it does not depend on his renewal that I extend my relationship with the club. We are in talks and we hope to reach an agreement soon. There will be news soon, I’m in no rush to renew and I have another year on my contract with the club. I’ll be here for now.”

Coach Michel Sanchez has recently extended his contract until 2026 with Girona, which should give some stability to a side due to lose a number of loan players in the summer. The Catalan side will be hoping that Garcia can be part of a nucleus that they keep together this summer though.

