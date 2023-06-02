Diego Simeone sets sex minimum for Atletico Madrid squad – ‘with that, you don’t play on my team’

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone appeared on late night radio in Spain to discuss a number of matters on Thursday, and he ended up justifying his time slot.

Simeone discussed a number of matters, including Joao Felix’s future, while making it clear that for Atletico Madrid, needed to be there to win the title when the big two fail, but that it should not be their aim.

He was also asked about his sex life. It was put to him that the average Spaniard has sex 56 times a year, and asked if he was more Argentine or more Spanish in the respect.

“How many did you say? 56… 56 a year… How many is that a month? Four a month? Not four a month…”

“With four times a month you don’t play on my team,” Simeone joked, causing plenty of mirth. Asked to clarify, Simeone avoided specifics.

“15 a month? I’m not going to say… but we have a good average,” he told Partidazo Cope (via Marca).

Simeone is remarried with Carla Pereyra, an Argentine model 14 years his junior. It appears he is happily so.

The Rioplatense influence is strong at Atletico Madrid, with the likes of Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo de Paul, Angel Correa, Jose Maria Gimenez and Simeone himself all from the same part of the world.

Image via PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images