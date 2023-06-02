Diego Simeone confirms first two Atletico Madrid signings of the summer

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has confirmed the first two signings of the summer transfer window for Los Colchoneros, which will add defensive depth to their squad.

Speaking on Cadena Cope (via Marca), Simeone confirmed that two central defenders would be arriving.

“Soyuncu will come to help us and Mourino will do the preseason and they have given us very good references.”

The Turkish central defender will arrive from Leicester City on a free, and is expected to compete for a spot, in a deal that has been much talked about.

Meanwhile Uruguayan centre-back Santiago Mourino will arrive from Racing Club de Montevideo. The 21-year-old, who is expected to leave on loan, is considered more of a long-term project at the position.

Simeone went on to admit that one of the stars of the second half of the season may well leave.

“Atletico will sign what they can so that the club can continue to grow. Carrasco has the option of Barcelona, ​​which is a nice possibility for his career. If he remains, I hope he does to give his best. I always want the best players to stay. I see that the club is very calm, we know what can happen to generate good economic situations.”

Barcelona have an option to buy Carrasco for a reported €18m, but the Catalan side are seemingly hoping to negotiate a lower price.

Soyuncu will add to Simeone’s options in central defence, which currently consist of Stefan Savic, Reinildo Mandava, Jose Maria Gimenez and Mario Hermoso, although Axel Witsel has filled in there on occasion.