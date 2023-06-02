Barcelona player rescinds contract with club three days before final La Liga game

Barcelona star Jordi Alba has already said his farewell to the fans after his final game at Camp Nou last Sunday. The veteran has reportedly already cut ties with the club.

The Blaugrana held a farewell event for him at Camp Nou on Thursday evening with current and former players attending to say goodbye to Alba. According to MD, ahead of that event Alba went to the club offices to rescind his contract, despite the fact Barcelona have one remaining game against Celta Vigo on Sunday in La Liga.

Alba was not due to travel anyway, with Xavi Hernandez and the player agreeing that his final match should be at Camp Nou. The 34-year-old will reportedly waive 60% of the salary he was due in the final year of his contract, ending his deal a year earlier.

Now free to negotiate a new contract with any other potential suitors, Alba does have a game in 13 days time, having been called up to Luis de la Fuente’s latest Spain squad.

Celta Vigo, who still need a win to guarantee survival, will no doubt be delighted, as it looks like an understrength Barcelona may face them. Sergio Busquets, Pedri and Alejandro Balde will all be missing too.