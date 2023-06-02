Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez – “Lionel Messi will decide his future next week”

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed that Lionel Messi will decide where he plays next week, amid reports that he wants to settle his future sooner rather than later.

It was confirmed by Paris Saint-Germain that on Sunday Messi would play his last game in the French capital. With the Argentine out of contract in the summer, he has interest from Barcelona, Saudi Arabia and Inter Miami.

Speaking to MD, Xavi reiterated that Messi would be welcome back at Barcelona.

“No, I see it the same as I always have. I have already said many times, he has the doors open to him here, I am the coach and I know that he will help us if he decides to come, but in the end I think we have to leave him a little alone.”

“He is finishing the season there, he has a lot of respect for Paris Saint-Germain, he wants to finish in the best way, his contract ends and then he has earned all the right in the world to say where to go, where to end his career. I think that he has football to continue at a high level and that if he comes to Barca, which most or all of the Catalans want, especially the coach, the doors are open, I am convinced that it will go well.”

In terms of how Messi would fit with the current Barcelona squad, which have based their success off of strong defence and plenty of running, Xavi was again clear that he has a place in his team.

“Let’s see, regarding the football issue, it depends on him, for me there are no doubts. If Leo decides to come, the doors are open in terms of things on the pitch. I know he will help us. I am the person in charge of the staff, he has all the confidence and all the enthusiasm of the staff about him joining. There is no doubt. I have zero doubts that it will help us a lot at the football level. From there, the contractual issue is no longer my concern.”

Xavi also expressed confidence that they would be able to get a deal done for Messi. It was put to him that Barcelona sources were saying that an offer for Messi was more or less under control, despite reports that they are not able to make an official offer for Messi yet due to their salary limit situation.

“According to what they tell me, yes, but above all, at the end if it is the coach who has to give the OK for him to come, he has 100% has the OK.”

The Catalan coach was also able to reveal a potential timeline for Messi’s arrival, after admitting that he is regular contact with Messi.

“Next week he will make a decision and you have to leave him alone. In the end, if we talk about Leo every day, every day, I don’t think it helps either. Ultimately, he will decide next week and right now there are 200 hypotheses. In the end, he will decide his future and here the doors are open, there is no more debate.”

Barcelona’s summer will hinge on whether Messi does arrive. Should that be the case, not only will it change dynamics at the club and in the dressing room, but it will alter their plans on the pitch. Xavi has spoken of Messi’s versatility, but he will be tasked with finding a system that exploits the Argentine’s strengths and masks his weaknesses.