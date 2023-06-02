Barcelona Director resigns after leaving position in charge of multi-billion euro project

Barcelona have lost another of the senior members of the club hierarchy after Jordi Llaurado stepped down from his role.

Llaurado, son of Jaume Llaurado who was formerly in a previous Barcelona board under Joan Gaspart, stepped down from his position in charge of the Espai Barca project some months ago according to Sport. He abstained from two recent votes on the project, including one on the financing of the project, and has this week left the board entirely.

This represents another blow to a project that is due to cost around €1.6b, and adds to concern about harmony within the Barcelona heirarchy. Shortly after arriving into the position, CEO Ferran Reverter resigned, who was followed by Director Jaume Llopis in August of 2021. Llopis was also a member of the Espai Barca project, and claimed the club debt would rise to €4b with the project, also stating that he believed Barcelona would be a private entity by 2026, no longer owned by its fans.

In addition to those concerning predictions, none of the original architects for the renovated Camp Nou remain on the project.

While President Joan Laporta continues to insist that things are going ahead smoothly, it is hard to interpret Llaurado’s departure and voting habits with anything other than a note of concern.