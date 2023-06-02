Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone on Joao Felix – ‘I’m clear with him and I tell him what I feel”

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has rubbished the idea that Joao Felix’s departure was responsible for the major upturn in form at the Metropolitano. After the Portuguese joined Chelsea on loan, Los Colchoneros went on an unbeaten run in La Liga for over three months. Now with Felix set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, his future is in the air again.

Simeone, speaking to Partidazo Cope (via Relevo), claimed that while he was always honest with Felix, there were no issues between the two.

“It is a lie to say that we did not play well because Joao Felix was there. And if he was now he would be playing well too. I don’t clash with him, I’m clear with him and I tell him what I feel. He knows what my coaching profile is and he knows that I like to train with a lot of happiness.”

The Argentine coach would not get involved with comments Felix had made about Chelsea, claiming he felt more ‘free’ at Stamford Brigde.

“I’m not going to opine on that because I always understand the moment footballers are in. And if it’s not with us, let him do so in another team. He would be very important for them (Barca). He has enormous qualities, he hits well with his left foot, je heads well ,with his right foot, and has vision of the game. He will be what he wants to be.”

“I have no problem with anyone.”

In terms of his future, Simeone did note that finances would play a role.

“It is necessary to see if economically it is good for the club. I no longer enter there. He is a boy who has qualities, who plays well, who everyone talks about and hopefully he can crush it. With us he has always had peaks, he has had bad luck with injuries…”

Felix had said that he would like to remain at Chelsea before it was confirmed that they would not be renewing the Portuguese’ deal.

Despite Simeone’s words, many in Spain expect both Felix and Atletico Madrid to look for an exit route this summer. While Simeone may not hold any rancour towards Felix, it is also true that the two have never managed consistent production together.

