Atletico Madrid considering including player in deal for Kang-In Lee

Atletico Madrid are looking to bring in a creative midfielder this summer and it appears they have set their sights on Real Mallorca star Kang-In Lee.

Los Colchoneros have been linked to the South-Korean, and Matteo Moretto confirms that there has been interest in Kang-in Lee since January, and that there have been conversations ongoing since then.

While there has been no official offer, the clubs are looking to strike a deal, and Atletico Madrid may consider including a player in the deal alongside cash. From Real Mallorca’s perspective, their preferred player would be Rodrigo Riquelme.

The 23-year-old playmaker has enjoyed a decent season at Girona, starting nearly two thirds of their games. In those 34 appearances he has contributed 5 goals and 5 assists, and could likely act as a direct replacement for Kang-In Lee.

Relevo do go on to say that one of the problems Atleti may face is that Kang-In also has interest from the Premier League, where he may well be able to earn more – it is also a prospect he is keen on.

It is not yet clear where that interest in England is coming from, although in January he was linked to both Aston Villa and Newcastle United.