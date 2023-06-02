All 100 goals for Barcelona this season – how the Blaugrana brought up a century

Barcelona have reached 100 goals for the season with one game to go, despite it being a season built on a dour defence. After 52 matches, Gavi’s rocket into the corner against Real Mallorca was the final one at Camp Nou before it is renovated.

The figures have been relatively balanced between both halves, with 47 coming in the first period. Of the 100 goals, only 8 have come from set-pieces. That speaks to a poor record from free-kicks, with Barcelona yet to score directly from one since Lionel Messi left in 2021.

Only five of those goals have come from outside the area too, with Robert Lewandowski managing it twice, Raphinha twice too, and Ansu Fati once. The Polish striker, with 33 goals, is their top-scorer and adding in his 7 assists this season, has been responsible for 40% of their goals, showing the major impact he has had.

A remarkable 63 of their goals have been first-time finishes, which perhaps speaks to carefully constructed moves and the fact most of their goals have come from closer in. 14 goals have been headed, 54 with the right foot, and 32 with the left. Those moves have often been built off winning the ball back with nearly half (49) stemming from counter-attacks, say MD.

Only one of the 20 senior players has failed to score, and he will never do so again in a Barcelona shirt – Sergio Busquets. The Catalan daily also highlight that 16 goals have come by virtue of substitutes.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images