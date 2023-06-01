WATCH: Sevilla defender confirms signing live on the pitch following Europa League win

Sevilla defender Loic Bade will be sticking around next season after their Europa League triumph, as was confirmed by Sporting Director Monchi. The player uploaded a video of the celebrations to his Instagram after the match, where Monchi seemingly says his buy option has already been activated.

“Monchi, sign me, please.”

“He’s already signed,” Monchi says to the camera.

💬 "Monchi, fíchame, Monchi, porfa". 😂 La petición de Badé al director deportivo del Sevilla. 🎥 Loïc Badé (IG) pic.twitter.com/P6hXO3Z76C — Relevo (@relevo) May 31, 2023

Bade, who is currently on loan from Rennes, joined in January having not played all season in a previous loan with Nottingham Forest. The French defender quickly asserted himself in Nervion though, and has become a crucial part of their defence in recent months.

He is believed to have a €12m buy option in his deal, and it appears Sevilla will activate that.

Having struggled to replace Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde last summer, Bade is a no-brainer for Monchi and Sevilla. Despite the tricky conditions he arrived into, a dysfunctional team battling relegation, he has stood out.