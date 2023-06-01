WATCH: Karim Benzema opens up on Real Madrid future amid speculation over Al-Ittihad move

Karim Benzema’s future has been the subject of much speculation over the last few days. Reports have emerged that the Frenchman is set to bring his 14-year stay at Real Madrid to an end this summer, in favour of a move to Saudi Arabia.

Benzema has reportedly decided to join Al-Ittihad, according to several sources from across European football. Despite the fact that he has signed a one-year extension with Real Madrid, the 35-year-old has seemingly had a change of heart over his situation.

Benzema has now addressed the speculation surrounding his Real Madrid future. After collecting the MARCA Leyenda award, Benzema appeared to allay fears that he will be on the move this summer.

“At the moment I’m at Real Madrid, and this Sunday we have a game.

“Why am I going to talk about my future if I’m at Real Madrid? Those who talk about my future are on the Internet, and the Internet is not reality.”

It remains to be seen how Benzema’s situation plays out. An official announcement over his Real Madrid exit had been expected imminently, although his remarks have cast doubt over the situation.