WATCH: Jose Mourinho waits for UEFA officials in car park and loses mind after Europa League defeat

Roma fell to defeat against Sevilla in the Europa League final on Thursday night, taking the lead through Paulo Dybala, then being pegged back by a Gianluca Mancini own goal. Unseparable in extra time, Sevilla won on penalties. After the match, Jose Mourinho blamed the referees for the defeat.

He claimed they had been involved in ‘various incidents’ which had cost his side the game. A video would then emerge of Mourinho waiting for the referees after the game, in order to shout at them.

“You’re a f****** disgrace, you’re a f****** disgrace!”

“Even Rosetti [UEFA delegate] said it wasn’t a penalty and you aren’t capable.”

“F****** UEFA, f****** UEFA!”

The incident he was referring to was a penalty decision for Lucas Ocampos in the box, which was then overturned after a VAR review.

Mourinho refused to accept any responsibility for the match, blaming the referees for his downfall, before deciding to get involved after the match.

With referees increasingly the targets of abhorrent abuse, and fewer and fewer referees avaiable, Mourinho’s behaviour will inspire parents around the world to think that it is acceptable behaviour to accost a referee after a match.