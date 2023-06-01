Vinicius Junior set to return for Real Madrid’s final game of the season against Athletic Club

Vinicius Junior is set to be present for the final game of Real Madrid’s season after missing the last two through injury.

The Brazilian had his suspension lifted despite getting sent off against Valencia, but he did pick up a knee problem during that match. That forced him to miss games against Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla last week.

However Marca say he has returned to training with the group now, and looks likely to return against Athletic Club for their final game of the season on Sunday. Real Madrid have second place riding on the match, knowing that dropping points would open the door to Atletico Madrid to overtake them.

Meanwhile Athletic Club are still fighting for a Conference League spot, and know that if they better Osasuna’s result, they will have European football next season.

Facing Vinicius is not the ideal scenario for that, but it may be that Carlo Ancelotti does not risk him, at least not for the entire game.

Marco Asensio is also due to return from injury, and Dani Carvajal from suspension. Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz are still doubts with muscle problems.