The numbers behind Karim Benzema’s Real Madrid career

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema is out of contract at the end of the season, and it looks as if he may not remain at the club.

Despite much of the reporting on the matter claiming that Benzema would renew his deal for a further year at the Santiago Bernabeu all year. However it appears Benzema has had a change of heart amid a major offer from Saudi Arabia.

Benzema will have one final game with Los Blancos on Sunday if he is fit, facing Athletic Club at home. Across his career he has amassed series of highly impressive numbers.

Over the course of his Real Madrid career, he has amassed 25 trophies, including five Champions League trophies, four La Liga titles and three Copa del Rey wins.

On a personal level, he crowned an incredible season with the Ballon d’Or last season. In total, he racked up 647 appearances, 353 goals, and 165 assists.

The 34-year-old put up his best statistics last season. In 46 games, Benzema had 44 goals and 14 assists last season. He has also surpassed Raul Gonzalez, and in Real Madrid’s entire history, only Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals (450) than Benzema, many of which the Frenchman was responsible for.

Benzema will go down as one of Real Madrid’s modern-day greats, an ever-present through the club’s most successful era since the 1960s.