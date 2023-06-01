Sevilla President and Sporting Director Monchi refuse to confirm Jose Luis Mendilibar future

Sevilla have brought home their seventh Europa League trophy, after defeating Roma on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Budapest. While their victory follows in line with their recent triumphs over the last 17 years, this is perhaps their most unlikely.

When Jose Luis Mendilibar arrived at the club in late March, with Sevilla just two points above the relegation zone, and looking certain to be eliminated by Manchester United.

After somehow surviving Old Trafford with a 2-2 draw, Mendilibar inspired not only a revival in Europe, surpassing Juventus on the way to the final, but securing safety with games to spare – Los Nervionenses have a slim chance of finishing in a Europa League Conference spot in La Liga, even if they no longer need it now.

Speaking after the match to ED, Sporting Director Monchi refused to confirm what would be happening with Mendilibar after the this season.

The year has been very difficult and none of us would have dreamed of ending it like this. I am very happy and happy. Making these people happy is the greatest thing there is, it had been a long time since I was excited like this…”

On Mendilibar, he did not want to speak, whose current contract only runs until the end of the season.

“Let’s enjoy tomorrow in Seville, offer our fans the title and on Monday we’ll talk. We all know what we want and the decision will be good for everyone.”

President Jose Castro was no more likely to given an answer, initially responding ‘You’re on the same issue, no?’

“In a season that has been bad, that we have been self-critical and have rectified it successfully. Among other things, bringing in a coach who had not played in Europe, but who is already a European champion.”

“Mendilibar is very happy. From Monday, when the game with Real [Sociedad] is over, we will say everything we have been working on time. I have told him that we are super happy with him, even more than that.”

Sevilla likely did not forecast Jose Luis Mendilibar as their manager for next season in March, but it is also true that the Basque coach could not have done any more to inspire confidence in his management. Should he not be extended, it would be a shock still, given just how well things have gone in Nervion.