Sevilla players call for new contract for manager Jose Luis Mendilibar after Europa League triumph

Sevilla manager Jose Luis Mendilibar defied all expectations when he guided Los Nervionenses to Europa League triumph on Wednesday night, after initially being tasked with just guiding them away from relegation on a contract until the summer. His future is still up in the air though.

Sevilla’s Sporting Director Monchi refused to commit to his renewal after the final, while Mendilibar himself claims he will be delighted whatever happens at the end of the season.

In the aftermath of the match, Oliver Torres made it clear what he thought of the matter to Cadena SER.

“The coach must be renewed. I told his wife that they should move to Seville and she had a mischievous smile, I think she knows things…”

Bryan Gil explained that it was his character that made him so successful with Sevilla.

“It’s so simple and so humble, that’s what makes it great. The squad is like that [too].”

Suso, Jesus Navas, and even the Mayor of Sevilla Antonio Munoz would all go on to declare their support for a new deal for Mendilibar.

At this point it would be a major shock if was let go by Sevilla, given the impact he has had at the club. Not only that, any new manager that does come in will be immediately under pressure and compared to the Basque coach, especially if things do not go well from the off.