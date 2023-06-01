Sevilla begin preliminary talks with Jose Luis Mendilibar over contract extension following Europa League triumph

Having taken over Sevilla in March when they were in dire straits, Jose Luis Mendilibar completed the fairytale on Wednesday night, as Los Nervionenses won the Europa League for a record seventh time, defeating Roma on penalties in Budapest.

In the aftermath of the success, many of Sevilla squad called for Mendilibar to be offered a new contract, although the man himself was less forthcoming over the matter.

The 62-year-old only signed on a deal until the end of the season, so the match against Real Sociedad on Sunday is currently projected to be his final one in charge.

Monchi also refused to give too much away, although Relevo have now reported that Sevilla have held initial discussions with Mendilibar over his staying over at the club into next season.

It would be just reward for Mendilibar, who has transformed Sevilla over the last two-and-a-bit months. Relegation was a serious threat beforehand, but they now sit comfortably in 11th, well clear of the drop zone.

If he is given the job on a permanent basis, the task for Mendilibar will be for Sevilla to get back into the top four, meaning regular Champions League football.