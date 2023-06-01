Real Madrid icon Luka Modric latest to be tempted by €120m offer from Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric is the latest to have been presented with a mammoth offer to play out the final years of his career in Saudi Arabia.

With Cristiano Ronaldo already there, and Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema on the agenda, Modric is the latest Saudi Arabian conquest according to OK Diario. They claim that Modric has an offer of €120m for the next three seasons, taking him into his forties.

The 37-year-old had been due to renew with Real Madrid for a further season and compete at the highest level again, but the Madrid media outlet claim he is now having doubts.

The mammoth offer is unlikely to outstrip anything else he would receive. It is important to remember that Modric, while extremely wealthy, will never have received similar sums to the likes of Ronaldo or Messi, and this could potentially even double his wealth. Equally, Modric has always prioritised Real Madrid over money in recent years – perhaps with Los Blancos looking at replacements for him, he may feel his era has come to an end.