Paris Saint-Germain boss confirms Lionel Messi departure

What has been known for months is now a confirmed reality. Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The Argentine superstar was reportedly on good terms with the PSG hierarchy after the World Cup victory with Argentina, but relations began to strain after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich.

For weeks it has been common knowledge that he would leave the club, but on Thursday PSG coach Christophe Galtier confirmed it would be his final game to Marca.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last game at the Parc des Princes against Clermont.”

After a disappointing first season, Messi has picked up in Paris this campaign, although ultimately failed to produce in Europe, the competition which defines their season. Currently he has 41 goals and assists in 40 appearances. In total, his stay at PSG has seen him score 32 goals and give 35 assists in his 72 games, which by any other standards, would be exceptional.

Where Messi goes next is a question exercising many. Barcelona have publicly declared they want Messi back, but it appears time is running out for Barcelona to beat Saudi Arabia to his signature. Inter Miami also have a long-standing interest in Messi.