Nicolas Jackson scoops LaLiga Player of the Month award for May after exceptional run of form for Villarreal

The last few weeks have been brilliant for Nicolas Jackson. the Senegalese forward has been in top form for Villarreal, stepping up to the plate in the hunt for European qualification.

Jackson had a stellar May, amassing five goals and two assists in five matches. As a result, he has been awarded LaLiga’s Player of the Month award, following his excellent performances for Els Groguets.

Jackson struggled to make his mark in the first half of the season, and he was very close to joining Premier League side AFC Bournemouth in January, but an underlying hamstring injury curtailed the move.

It has proven to be a godsend for Villarreal, although Jackson’s exploits were not enough to overhaul Real Sociedad for fourth place, and they must settle for Europa League football once again.

Jackson may not be at Villarreal for much longer, as further interest in anticipated this summer. With this form, they can expect to generate big bucks for the young attacker.