Marco Asensio chooses next destination as he prepares for Real Madrid exit this summer

The vast majority of transfer news coming out of Real Madrid this week has been regarding possible departures. Club captain appears to have decided to leave after a trophy-laden 14-year stint, while Marco Asensio could also be following him out of the door.

Asensio’s contract expires at the end of the season, and with negotiations having broken down recently, it appears that he will be heading for the exit door.

Asensio has been heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa, but according to Florian Plettenberg, he has decided to join Paris Saint-Germain, whom he is currently in advanced negotiations with.

He would pen a four-year deal, and is likely to replace Lionel Messi at the French champions, with Christophe Galtier confirming on Thursday that the Argentine, who has been linked with a return to Barcelona, will leave the club this summer.

Asensio has had a very impressive season for Real Madrid, although he has been forced to play a squad role for much of the campaign, with Rodrygo ahead of him in the pecking order at right wing.

Should Asensio play against Athletic Club on Sunday, it appears extremely that it will be his final appearance for Real Madrid, with the curtain coming down on a nine-year career at the club.