Lucas Ocampos on winning Europa League final with Sevilla – ‘Football gives you revenge’

Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos was one of the names that the club were keen to move on last summer. However the Ajax board vetoed his transfer at the last minute last August, and instead decided to make it a loan deal with an option to buy instead.

As it was, things did not work out in Amsterdam. Ocampos played just 114 minutes before returning to Sevilla, cutting his loan short. That twist of fate has led him to being a Europa League champions for the first time.

The Argentine expressed his delight after the match.

“Many things go through my head. My family, my wife, my brothers, my colleagues… this is crazy, I have no words and I’m super happy.”

Ocampos admitted that he had had a tough time in the Netherlands though, and highlighted the fact that he had been separated from the rest of the team at Ajax.

“I had a very bad time. Only my family and I know how we suffered. Football gives you revenge and things changes quickly. Three months ago I was alone, without training and now I am a European champion. To win you have to suffer.”

“You have to suffer to win, it’s crazy,” telling ED that they won it ‘in the Sevilla way’.

It was a twist of fate which benefitted Sevilla in a big way too, Ocampos not only being an important of their European run, but kickstarting a reaction in La Liga in January with his rebellious play. They may well have been further mired in the relegation battle were it not for him.