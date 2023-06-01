LaLiga President Javier Tebas provides update on Barcelona’s viability plan

Barcelona have been left sweating over their pursuit of Lionel Messi in recent days. Negotiations over a return for the Argentine, who will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent this summer, have stalled of late.

Currently, Barcelona have not been able to offer Messi a contract because LaLiga have yet to approve their viability plan, which takes the club’s transfer plans for this summer into account.

This has frustrated Messi, who is on a deadline to agree terms with Barcelona, as he also has an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

LaLiga President Javier Tebas has addressed Barcelona’s viability plan, as per Sport, and he has warned them over their pursuit of the 35-year-old.

“Barcelona knows the efforts they must make and the rules to follow with the viability plan. Their situation must be monitored for more than two seasons. This is where we come in. They will soon have a response to their plan. They are aware of everything.

“To sign players, others must leave and they must save what they can. They work and we supervise. This is our role.”

The situation has been a frustrated one for Barcelona and Messi, and both parties appear to be moving further and further apart of late.

Image via Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images For Sporte