Karim Benzema now set to stay at Real Madrid after dramatic U-turn on Saudi Arabia decision

Karim Benzema’s future has been a hot topic this week, following intense speculation that he intends to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old has been subject to a mammoth contract offer from Al-Ittihad, and reports from Saudi Arabia had suggested that he would be making the move to the Middles East this summer.

However, Marca have now reported that Benzema has decided to stay at Real Madrid until the end of his contract, which expires next summer.

Benzema wants to stay for one more year at Real Madrid, and he is now expected to join Al-Ittihad next summer, with the Saudi club keeping the contract offer on the table for him to defer his arrival for a year.

The news is very good for Real Madrid, who now do not need to find a replacement for Benzema this summer. The Frenchman is expected to retain his status as first-choice striker for next season, with a backup signed to be signed in the next few weeks.