Karim Benzema has accepted Al-Ittihad’s contract offer according to Saudi state television

Karim Benzema’s future has been a hot topic over the last few days, with speculation growing that he could be leaving Real Madrid this summer, which would bring down the curtain on a 14-year spell at the club.

Al-Ittihad have offered Benzema a mammoth contract, which would see him become one of the highest paid players in world football.

Multiple sources in Europe have reported that Benzema will leave Real Madrid, and Saudi state television (via Diario AS) have now claimed that the Frenchman has accepted Al-Ittihad’s offer.

Benzema would face off against Cristiano Ronaldo if he does make the move, and the Portuguese would welcome his former Real Madrid teammate making the switch to Saudi Arabia.

If Benzema does leave, Real Madrid will be forced into finding a suitable replacement this summer. Florentino Perez had only intended to sign a backup option, but he could now look to spend big on a new starter.

Image via EFE/ Rodrigo Jiménez